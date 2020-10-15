New York Manufacturing Activity Eases in October -- New York Fed

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Manufacturing activity in the New York State slowed in October, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed Thursday.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey's general business conditions index fell to 10.5 in October from the 17.0 reading the prior month.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the indicator to stand at a slightly higher level of 12.3.

October's reading shows that economic activity in the New York State's manufacturing sector expanded for the fourth consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace than that of September. The index, which fell in April to its historic record low amid the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, recovered pre-crisis levels in July with the reopening of factories.

"Business activity expanded modestly in New York State," the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said.

The survey is sent to the same pool of about 200 manufacturing executives in New York state. Participants from across the state in a variety of industries respond to a questionnaire and report the change in several indicators from the previous month. A positive index reading means activity is expanding, while a negative reading indicates contraction.

In October, 36% of respondents said conditions had improved in the month, while 25% reported that conditions had worsened compared with September.

The new orders index climbed five points to 12.3 and the shipments index rose four points to 17.8, pointing to further gains in both categories, the N.Y. Fed said. Delivery times were little changed, while unfilled orders and inventories declined.

The index for number of employees grew five points to 7.2, indicating that employment levels grew. The average workweek index rose nine points to 16.1, reaching a multi-year high, the report said.

Around 20% of firms said employment levels increased in October, while 13% reported a decrease.

Both the prices paid and the prices received indexes held fairly steady, pointing to stable prices in October compared with the prior month.

Optimism among manufacturing firms in New York State decreased in October to 32.8 from 40.3 in September, suggesting that firms in the area remained optimistic about future conditions, but to a lesser degree than the prior month.

The indexes for future new orders and future shipments posted similar readings, the N.Y. Fed said, while the index for future employment climbed to 23.2, with 35% of firms expecting to increase employment in the months ahead.

