Sloomoo was created in 2019 by Sara Schiller and Karen Robinovitz after Robinovitz found that slime helped heal the grief she was going through at the time.

Slime starts with a glue base, and ingredients like lotion or clay are added to make it silky or soft.

"I love slime," said 10-year-old Layla Singer, visiting for a birthday treat with her family. "But my dad hates it. Probably wasn't the most fond experience for him."

