New York State Partners with BioReference Laboratories to Spearhead the NY Forward COVID-19 Rapid Test Program to Help Reopen the New York Economy

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ:OPK), announced its participation in the NY Forward Rapid Testing Program and opened eight locations offering COVID-19 rapid testing around New York. This program is designed to provide New Yorkers, and those visiting, with inexpensive and rapid COVID-19 testing.

NY Forward is a collaboration with The Empire State Development Corporation, The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), the City's leading real estate trade association, CVS Pharmacy, and BioReference to offer rapid COVID-19 specimen collection and testing at locations throughout New York. In the coming weeks, several hundred additional testing locations will open throughout the State.

Using a mobile device or a computer, an individual can schedule a rapid COVID-19 test by visiting the NY Forward website, here. In following best practices, all individuals must have an appointment and will pay in advance using a cashless experience. Individuals will receive their results within approximately 30 minutes or less, which are sent via secure email, allowing them to show proof of a negative COVID-19 result.

Individuals who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and that have not had a recent known exposure to COVID-19 may participate in this initiative by visiting participating locations and completing an eligibility questionnaire. Individuals must continue to comply with all New York Forward guidelines on reopening, including but not limited to the use of face coverings, social distancing, and other protocols.

Healthcare providers, businesses and pharmacies interested in participating in the NY Forward can email NYForward@bioreference.com for more information on how to participate or request a site near them.

"Headquartered in the New York City metropolitan area, one of the most iconic places in the world, we are proud to work with the State of New York to support the efforts to help businesses reopen in a safe and efficient manner," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "BioReference designed this digital solution specifically so that individuals can get an affordable COVID-19 test and their results within 30 minutes."

The following testing locations are available for the New York Forward Rapid Test Program:

6 West 52nd Street, New York , NY 10019 – one block from the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station 1700 Broadway, New York , NY 10019 – one block from the 7th Avenue subway station 599 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022 – one block from the 59th Street subway station CVS Pharmacy, 27 N 6th Street, Brooklyn , NY 11249 – one block from the North Williamsburg ferry terminal and four blocks from the Bedford Avenue subway station CVS Pharmacy, 30-97 Steinway Street, Astoria , NY 11103 – two blocks from the Steinway Street subway station and 46 Street subway station CVS Pharmacy, 1916 Williamsburg Road, Bronx , NY 10461 – about five blocks from the Morris Park subway station CVS Pharmacy, 2182 Broadway, New York , NY 10024 – two blocks from 79th Street subway station CVS Pharmacy, 475 6th Avenue, New York , NY10011 – two blocks from the 14th Street subway station and path station, and three blocks from the 9th Street subway station

To schedule a rapid COVID-19 test and participate in the NY Forward Rapid Testing Program, please visit: https://nyforward.bioreference.com/.

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference Laboratories, Inc., is the largest full service specialty laboratory in the United States that gives healthcare providers and patients the power to make confident healthcare decisions. With a focus on genetics, oncology, urology and women's health, BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise based on a 40 year legacy of proven science. The company is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, serves approximately 19 million patients annually, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 300 M.D., D.O., Ph.D., genetic counselors and other professional clinical and scientific personnel. With a national footprint and niche market experience, BioReference provides credible and innovative solutions that meet the needs of employers, governmental agencies, educational systems, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, sports leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. BioReference provides industry-leading custom solutions for COVID-19, including point-of-care testing and large-scale screening programs. https://www.bioreference.com/

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding BioReference's testing and participation in the NY Forward collaboration, whether we are able to consistently deliver results within 30 minutes, the accuracy of the test, the availability of testing and the role and value of the information provided and its impact on decisions, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in the OPKO Health, Inc. Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Hillary Titus, 201-406-9968

htitus@bioreference.com

NY Forward Program Inquiries

Meghan Ziobro, 401-230-7941

mziobro@bioreference.com

