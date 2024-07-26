By Patrick Sheridan

New York state sold a $140 million batch of municipal bonds aimed at helping fund loans for first-time home buyers.

The State of New York Mortgage Agency sold $90 million of Series 261 bonds, with maturities from 2039 to 2054, and interest rates ranging from 4% to 4.65%. It sold $30 million in Series 262 bonds with interest rates ranging from 3.65% for April 2025 to 4.45% for October 2036. It also sold $20 million in Series 263 bonds maturing in 2054 with a 6.250% interest rate.

The Series 261 bonds are exempt from the alternative minimum tax, the Series 262 bonds are subject to the AMT, and the Series 263 bonds are federally taxable.

The proceeds are expected to be used for the purchase of mortgage loans and provide down payment assistance loans to first-time home buyers.

The bonds are payable from revenues, mortgage loans and other sources, according to a document published Friday on MuniOS. They aren't secured by the State of New York and the mortgage agency has no taxing power, the document said.

Moody's Ratings assigned a Aa1 rating to the bonds. Ramirez & Co was the lead underwriter on the sale

