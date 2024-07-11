By Paulo Trevisani

The State of New York plans to issue $140 million in homeowner mortgage revenue bonds aimed at funding loans to first-time home buyers.

The State of New York Mortgage Agency will issue almost $90 million Series 261 bonds, $30 million Series 262 bonds and $20 million Series 263 bonds. The proceeds are expected to be used for the purchase of mortgage loans and down payments assistance loans, according to a document published Thursday on MuniOs.

The bonds are payable from revenues, mortgage loans and other sources, according to the document. They aren't secured by any fund or account subject to replenishment by the State of New York and the mortgage agency has no taxing power, the document said.

The 262 bonds are subject to the alternative minimum tax, the 261 bonds are non-AMT, and the 263 bonds are federally taxable.

Coupon and yields are yet to be determined. They will be paid on April 1 and October 1 of each year, starting October 2024.

Moody's Ratings assigned a Aa1 rating to the bonds. The leading underwriter is Ramirez & Co.

