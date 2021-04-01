Log in
New York Stop & Shop Stores Approved to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

04/01/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
PURCHASE, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and the New York State Department of Health, today announced that all New York pharmacy locations in Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Dutchess, Orange, and Rockland County, as well as select pharmacy locations in New York City have begun to administer either the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Availability of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine varies by store and is determined by New York State. Customers in New York can visit Stop & Shop’s website to determine their eligibility and determine if appointments are available at their local Stop & Shop Pharmacy location.

Per New York’s distribution plan, Stop & Shop is only approved to vaccinate customers 30 and older, teachers and school faculty, and those with documented health conditions who live, work or study in New York. NY state requires proof of eligibility and customers are urged to visit New York State’s eligibility site before scheduling an appointment. Full eligibility criteria can also be viewed on Stop & Shop’s COVID-19 Vaccine page.

“Stop & Shop is proud to continue to do its part in the fight against COVID-19,” shared Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop. “Being an early provider of the vaccine demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted health resource within our local communities across New York. We are excited to continue helping members of the community protect themselves against COVID-19 while providing a safe shopping experience for your family’s everyday grocery and pharmacy needs.”

The New York State Department of Health will determine individual eligibility and customers must complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Form prior to immunization. Customers under age 30, those not categorized as teachers, those without underlying health conditions and those who do not live, work or study in New York are not currently be eligible for vaccination at any New York Stop & Shop pharmacy locations. Customers are urged to visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine to schedule an appointment and view the most recent COVID-19 updates. Customers should not visit or call Stop & Shop stores for vaccine updates or appointments as all pertinent information and appointment requests will be provided online. Customers with limited access to the internet can call the New York State vaccine call center to schedule an appointment by dialing 833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

In December, Stop & Shop announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to be among the first COVID-19 vaccine providers, making the shot available to its customers across the Northeast. The novel coronavirus vaccine will be administered to eligible Stop & Shop customers at no out-of-pocket cost.

Stop & Shop and its pharmacists are eager to do their part to assist the community by providing the COVID-19 vaccine in a safe and sanitized environment. During immunization, customers will be required to wear PPE and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves, and face shields. The pharmacy team utilizes the same thorough disinfection protocols for all patients, disinfecting and sanitizing between each patient to ensure the health & safety for all patients.

Flu, pneumonia, shingles and other immunizations are currently available to customers at all Stop & Shop Pharmacy locations. To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit www.stopandshop.com/pharmacy. For more information on Stop & Shop’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine.

About Stop & Shop:
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting against hunger, supporting our troops and through overall incredible acts of care. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

Media Contacts: 

Maura O'Brien: Maura.OBrien@stopandshop.com

Stefanie Shuman: Stefanie.Shuman@stopandshop.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
