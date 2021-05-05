Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New York Times subscriber growth slows after news-heavy 2020

05/05/2021 | 07:12pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) -The New York Times Co's quarterly subscription growth fell to its lowest in over a year as the news cycle cooled after the Trump presidency ended.

The 170 year-old publication had benefited from an action-packed 2020 that was dominated by the tumultuous U.S. elections, civil unrest and the coronavirus crisis, as well as the attention it drew from criticism by former U.S President Donald Trump on many occasions during his term.

"In February and March, our audiences declined from their historic highs last year, and we saw fewer net subscription additions in the latter part of the quarter," Chief Executive Officer Meredith Kopit Levien said.

The company said on Wednesday it added 301,000 digital subscribers in the first quarter, its lowest gain since the third quarter of 2019.

"We now expect annual total net subscription additions to be in the range of our 2019 performance."

However, efforts to ramp up its digital products including news, games, cooking and podcast apps have helped it rake in hordes of subscribers in recent years, especially during the height of the pandemic as people stuck at home sought entertainment.

At the end of March, the Times had more than 7.8 million total subscriptions across digital and print - with close to 7 million digital-only subscriptions, 75% of which came from its core news product.

Although its digital business has been a beacon for other newspapers across a struggling industry, tech giants like Google and Facebook Inc have siphoned online advertising dollars from publishers and distribute news articles without paying the producing outlets.

The Times' revenue in the first quarter rose 6.6% to $473 million versus estimate of $463.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, it posted a profit of 26 cents per share, above estimates of 14 cents.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Writing by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

By Eva Mathews


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC -0.67% 316.2199 Delayed Quote.16.55%
MEREDITH CORPORATION -0.65% 35.06 Delayed Quote.83.39%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -3.63% 43.23 Delayed Quote.-11.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pBiden administration blocks Trump-era rule affecting gig workers
RE
02:22pU.S. SEC chief plans to scrutinize short-sellers, rein in 'gamification' following GameStop trading frenzy
RE
02:15pOil edges downward even as U.S. oil inventories fall
RE
02:15pU.s. justice department appeals judge's ruling throwing out cdc's nationwide moratorium on evictions -- court filing
RE
02:12pNew York Times subscriber growth slows after news-heavy 2020
RE
02:11pPut idle capacity to work now making vaccines, says WTO head
RE
02:01pCOVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive
RE
01:58pCorn exceeds eight-year high on global supply worries
RE
01:56pCaribbean refinery agrees to reinstate air monitors after EPA alleged violation
RE
01:56pLimetree bay refinery agrees to reinstate sulfur dioxide ambient air monitoring program
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin soars 40% to all-time high
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Facing chips shortage, Biden may s..
4Yellen brings some relief
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Qualcomm, 3M, Caterpillar, Paramount, Under Armour...

HOT NEWS