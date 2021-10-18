New York directs two cryptocurrency lending platforms to cease activity

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Two cryptocurrency lending platforms were
asked to cease activities in New York by the state's attorney
general on Monday and three other platforms were directed to
provide information about their business.
The move comes weeks after New York Attorney General Letitia
James won a court order forcing the closure of cryptocurrency
exchange Coinseed.
In a redacted version of a letter dated Monday, James said
the Office of the Attorney General "was in possession of
evidence of unlawfully selling or offering for sale securities
and/or commodities".
Regulators in the U.S. have been ratcheting up scrutiny of a
world that has so far existed in a regulatory gray area, against
the backdrop of rising tension between the crypto industry and
regulators worldwide.
James filed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-crypto-currency-coinseed-new-york/new-york-sues-to-shut-down-fraudulent-coinseed-crypto-platform-idUSKBN2AH2JR
a lawsuit in February to shut down Coinseed for allegedly
defrauding thousands of investors, including by charging hidden
trading fees and selling "worthless" digital tokens.
The state's attorney general warned https://ag.ny.gov/press-release/2021/attorney-general-james-warns-investors-about-extreme-risk-when-investing
investors about "extreme risk" when investing in cryptocurrency
and issued warnings to those facilitating in the trading of
virtual currencies.
"Cryptocurrency platforms must follow the law, just like
everyone else, which is why we are now directing two crypto
companies to shut down and forcing three more to answer
questions immediately," James said on Monday.
