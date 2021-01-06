New York governor backs online sports betting after pandemic battered economy

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo,
facing an economic chasm deepened by COVID-19 shutdowns, wants
to follow neighboring New Jersey in legalizing mobile sports
betting to help his state regain its financial footing.
After years of resisting the legalization of online sports
betting, the governor will push for the lucrative measure in
next week's State of the State address, according to a statement
published Wednesday in the New York Daily News.
"New York has the potential to be the largest sports
wagering market in the United States and by legalizing online
sports betting we aim to keep millions of dollars of tax revenue
here at home, which will only strengthen our ability to rebuild
from the COVID-19 crisis," Cuomo said.
The governor did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
The likelihood that online sports betting may help New York
close its multi-billion dollar budget gap is highlighted by the
success across the Hudson River, with New Jersey's sports
betting handle, or total amount wagered, in November amounting
to $931.6 million. At the same time, New Jersey's sports books
recorded $50.6 million in revenue and $6.2 million in taxes.
An estimated 20 percent of New Jersey's sports betting
revenue comes from New Yorkers who cross the bridges and tunnels
to bet.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg, Editing by Nick Zieminski)