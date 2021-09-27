New York hospitals face staff shortages as vaccine mandate kicks in

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - New York hospitals were
preparing to fire thousands of healthcare workers for not
complying with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate taking effect on
Monday, with some in the upstate region curtailing services to
cope with staffing shortages.
The Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) in Buffalo has
suspended elective inpatient surgeries and will not accept
intensive-care patients from other hospitals as it prepares to
fire hundreds of unvaccinated employees, a spokesperson said.
Catholic Health, one of the largest healthcare providers in
Western New York, had said it would postpone some elective
surgeries on Monday as it works to boost its vaccination rate,
which reached 90% of workers as of Sunday afternoon.
Peter Cutler, a spokesman for ECMC, said the decision to
curtail some operations would hurt the hospital financially,
with elective inpatient surgeries bringing in about $1 million
per week, in addition to inconveniencing patients.
"We had to make a decision as to where we could temporarily
make some changes so that we could ensure other areas of
services are as little affected as possible," Cutler said.
"Financially, it's a big deal."
New York's state health department issued an order last
month mandating that all healthcare workers receive at least
their first COVID-19 shot by Sept. 27, triggering a rush by
hospitals to get as many of their employees inoculated as
possible.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Saturday that she was
considering employing the National Guard and out-of-state
medical workers to fill likely staffing shortages, with 16% of
the state's 450,000 hospital staff not fully vaccinated.
The inoculation push comes amid a broader battle between
state and federal government leaders seeking to use vaccine
mandates to help counter the highly infectious Delta variant of
the coronavirus and workers who are against such requirements,
many claiming religious grounds for their objections.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference on
Monday that hospitals in the city were not seeing major impacts
from the mandate, but that he was worried about other areas of
the state where vaccination rates are lower.
Of the 43,000 employees at the city's 11 public hospitals,
about 5,000 were not vaccinated, Dr. Mitchell Katz, head of NYC
Health + Hospitals, said at the news conference.
Katz said 95% of nurses were vaccinated and all of the
group's facilities were "open and fully functional" on Monday.
Healthcare workers who are fired for refusing to get
vaccinated will not be eligible for unemployment insurance
unless they are able to provide a valid doctor-approved request
for medical accommodation, Hochul's office said.
It was not immediately clear how pending legal cases
concerning religious exemptions would apply to the state's
plans. A federal judge in Albany temporarily ordered New York
state officials to allow religious exemptions for the
state-imposed vaccine mandate on healthcare workers.
