Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New York housing market continues to be hot in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cooler weather approaches, the New York State real estate market continues to heat up with strong buyer activity amid continued low inventory, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS®.

While adhering to COVID-19 guidance, closed sales in New York State jumped 12.2 percent – from 11,878 homes last September to 13,322 units in September 2020. Pending sales were also on the rise, escalating from 11,264 homes to 16,813 units – a leap of 49.3 percent. Year-to-date, pending sales are also up 3 percent in 2020 with 110,994 homes compared to 107,749 in 2019.

New listings were on the rise as well, up 13.6 percent from 18,542 homes to 21,062 units in year-over-year comparisons. The statewide median sales price of $324,900 in September represented an increase of 17.5 percent compared to a $276,625 median price last year at the same time.

Housing inventory continued to be low in the Empire State in September. The number of homes for sale fell 21.5 percent from 67,107 units in September 2019 to 52,687 homes last month. Months supply of inventory also continued to drop off, dipping 22.4 percent - from 5.8 months to 4.5 months – compared to the same time last year. A 6 month to 6.5 month supply is considered to be a balanced market.

Mortgage rates continue to aid the strong housing market, falling yet again in September. According to Freddie Mac, the monthly average on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage in September fell to 2.89 percent. This is the tenth consecutive month the average monthly rate has decreased.

Additional data is available at http://www.nysar.com/industry-resources/market-data.

Editor’s Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 60,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

Contact:

Scott Morlock
Director of Communications
518-463-0300 x208 office
smorlock@nysar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1396075d-18f7-4a42-b50f-37fabb0da0a9

Primary Logo

NYS September Housing Statistics

NYS September Housing Statistics
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
AQ
01:10pProvident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
GL
01:09pWall Street dips in choppy trade as investors look for stimulus
RE
01:09pAndrew Parmet Joins Lido Advisors, LLC, as SVP, Senior Portfolio Manager, Investment and Analytics
BU
01:09pAMC Bonds Fall Despite Theater Reopenings
DJ
01:09pGold falls 1% on resilient U.S. jobs data, dollar recovery
RE
01:06pHYCU Delivers New SAP HANA Data Protection as a Service Solutions for Google Cloud 
GL
01:05pTHG : To create hundreds of jobs in the north west...
PU
01:05pTENARIS S A : promotes circular economy projects at ESG forum in Romania
PU
01:05pHIAG strengthens operational power through successful share placement
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
4Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months - manager magazin
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group