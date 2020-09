Sept 8 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday the state's health department would require colleges to report when they have more than 100 COVID-19 cases and that colleges above that threshold may be forced to switch to remote learning.

"Colleges across the country are seeing outbreaks," Cuomo said at press conference. "This is going to be a problem. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut Editing by Chris Reese)