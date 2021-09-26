New York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers

Sept 26 (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is
considering employing the National Guard and out-of-state
medical workers to fill hospital staffing shortages with tens of
thousands of workers possibly losing their jobs for not meeting
a Monday deadline for mandated COVID-19 vaccination.
on Saturday, would allow her to declare a state of emergency to
increase the supply of healthcare workers to include licensed
professionals from other states and countries as well as retired
nurses.
Hochul said the state was also looking at using National
Guard officers with medical training to keep hospitals and other
medical facilities adequately staffed. Some 16% of the state's
450,000 hospital staff, or roughly 72,000 workers, have not been
fully vaccinated, the governor's office said.
The plan comes amid a broader battle between state and
federal government leaders pushing for vaccine mandates to help
counter the highly infectious Delta variant of the novel
coronavirus and workers who are against inoculation
requirements, some objecting on religious grounds.
Hochul attended the Sunday service at a large church in New
York City to ask Christians to help promote vaccines.
"I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out and talk
about it and say, we owe this to each other," Hochul told
congregants at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn,
according to an official transcript.
"Jesus taught us to love one another and how do you show
that love but to care about each other enough to say, please get
the vaccine because I love you and I want you to live."
Healthcare workers who are fired for refusing to get
vaccinated will not be eligible for unemployment insurance
unless they are able to provide a valid doctor-approved request
for medical accommodation, Hochul's office said.
It was not immediately clear how pending legal cases
concerning religious exemptions would apply to the state's plan
to move ahead and terminate unvaccinated healthcare workers.
A federal judge in Albany temporarily ordered New York state
officials to allow religious exemptions for the state-imposed
vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, which was put in place by
former Governor Andrew Cuomo and takes effect on Monday.
A requirement for New York City school teachers and staff to
get vaccinated was temporarily blocked by a U.S. appeals court
just days before it was to take effect. A hearing is set for
Wednesday.
The highly transmissible Delta variant has driven a surge in
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States that
peaked in early September and has since fallen, according to a
indicator, continue to rise with the nation reporting about
2,000 lives lost on average a day for the past week, mostly in
the unvaccinated.
While nationally cases are down about 25% from their autumn
peak, rising new infections in New York have only recently
leveled off, according to a Reuters tally.
In an attempt to better protect the most vulnerable, the CDC
on Friday backed a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech
COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older,
adults with underlying medical conditions and adults in
high-risk working and institutional settings.
On Sunday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky fleshed out
who should be eligible for the booster shots based on their work
in high-risk settings.
"That includes people in homeless shelters, people in group
homes, people in prisons, but also importantly, our people who
work...with vulnerable communities," Walensky said during a TV
interview. "So our health care workers, our teachers, our
grocery workers, our public transportation employees."
Walensky decided to include a broader range of people than
was recommended on Thursday by a group of expert outside
advisers to the agency. The CDC director is not obliged to
follow the advice of the panel.
