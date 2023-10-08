Adams visited the coastal Colombian town of Necocli where the Darien Pass sits, at the end of his four-day trip to dissuade migrants, as U.S. cities like his own struggle to accommodate them. The Darien Pass is a roadless jungle region straddling the Colombia-Panama border that requires several days of dangerous hiking to cross.
It comes as Adams' office asked a judge this week to end a decades-old right-to-shelter mandate, which requires New York to provide a place to sleep to anyone who needs one. The city says hundreds of migrants are arriving each day with nowhere to stay.