STORY: "We have over 116,000 migrants and asylum seekers, over 60,000 still in our care," Adams said. "We have to, one, push back on the propaganda that is giving people false hopes and false promises... Two, give support to our neighbours, and cities, and countries in the southern part of this region."

Adams visited the coastal Colombian town of Necocli where the Darien Pass sits, at the end of his four-day trip to dissuade migrants, as U.S. cities like his own struggle to accommodate them. The Darien Pass is a roadless jungle region straddling the Colombia-Panama border that requires several days of dangerous hiking to cross.

It comes as Adams' office asked a judge this week to end a decades-old right-to-shelter mandate, which requires New York to provide a place to sleep to anyone who needs one. The city says hundreds of migrants are arriving each day with nowhere to stay.