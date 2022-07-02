New York okays concealed gun ban for Times Square

The law was passed in an emergency session just a week after a major gun rights decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court's conservative majority ruled for the first time that the U.S. Constitution grants someone the right to carry weapons in public for self-defense.

New York's Democratic leaders have decried the ruling and the court saying there will be more gun violence if there are more people carrying guns.

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul called for Friday's emergency session.

"I refuse to surrender my right as governor to protect New Yorkers from gun violence or any other form of harm. We're not going backwards. They may think they can change our lives with a stroke of a pen, but we have pens too."

The Supreme Court's ruling allowed that people could be banned from carrying weapons in certain sensitive places, but warned lawmakers against applying the label too broadly.

Friday's new law in New York makes it a felony crime to carry guns in a wide range of places from schools to stadiums, from zoos to the New York subway.

Law enforcement and registered security guards are among those exempt from the limits.

The new law also requires gun license applicants to prove their shooting proficiency and submit their social media accounts for review.

Republican state lawmakers complain that the new limits make the right to carry weapons lesser than other constitutional rights, such as freedom of speech and of religion.

It's set to take effect on September 1st.