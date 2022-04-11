New York pension leaders back calls for less fossil fuel financing

April 11 (Reuters) - New York pension officials on Monday
said they will support shareholder resolutions filed at major
banks seeking quick cuts to financing of new fossil fuel
development, pushing climate issues to the fore of another
springtime shareholder meeting season.
Shareholders should support resolutions filed at Bank of
America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and four
other banks "in order to mitigate the systemic risks posed by
unfettered climate change," according to a statement sent by a
representative of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli,
who oversees some $280 billion in retirement assets.
Backing from the third-largest U.S. public retirement system
will boost prospects of the resolutions from green-minded
investors including the Sierra Club Foundation and Trillium
Asset Management.
Effectively, the nonbinding proposals call for banks to end
development of new fossil fuel projects in line with calls this
year from global watchdog the International Energy Agency (IEA).
So far, banks have opposed the resolutions. In a securities
filing Bank of America said its board "believes the policy
requested by the proposal is unnecessary in light of our
commitment to financing a low-carbon environment, our robust
risk management programs and policies, and our net zero
commitment."
Goldman Sachs said in another filing that given its
investments in decarbonization and transition finance, its
stakeholders "are better served by our engagement, not our
divestment."
Influential proxy adviser Glass Lewis so far has recommended
investors vote "against" the resolutions, saying the banks have
been responsive to climate concerns.
In another report Glass Lewis also wrote that expanded
fossil fuel development is likely as result of Russia's invasion
of Ukraine. "Shareholders may be reluctant to limit Bank of
America’s ability to participate in such projects in the current
geopolitical context," Glass Lewis said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Leslie Adler and David
Gregorio)