New York's JFK Airport terminal to remain shut after power outage

"Travelers should check with their carriers for flight status before coming to the airport," JFK said. The Port Authority is continuing to work with the terminal's operator to restore flight operations as quickly as possible, it added.

JFK was working to accommodate affected flights using other terminals after the power outage began on Thursday.

Some flights scheduled to arrive at JFK were diverted to other airports on the East Coast, the airport's website showed.

Representatives for the Port Authority did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

