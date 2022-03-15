Log in
New York's Manufacturing Activity Declined in March -- NY Fed

03/15/2022 | 08:45am EDT
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Factory activity in New York state decreased in March for the first time since early in the Covid-19 pandemic as demand weakened, according to a survey compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released Tuesday.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey's general business conditions index decreased to minus 11.8 in March from positive 3.1 in February, missing the 5.5 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Data from the survey suggests that factory activity contracted, as any reading below zero suggests that the sector is declining. March's reading is the lowest since May 2020, when the U.S. economy was brought to a near halt amid the first Covid-19 wave.

In March, 24% of the respondents said business conditions improved, while 35% reported that conditions worsened.

Demand faltered, according to the survey. The new orders index fell to minus 11.2 from 1.4 the previous month, and the shipments index declined to minus 7.4 from 2.9. Both indicators signal declines in new orders and shipments.

Labor market indicators point to a modest increase in employment and a slightly longer average workweek, the NY Fed said. The index for number of employees fell to 14.5 from 23.1, while the average workweek index dropped to 3.5 from 10.9 the previous month.

Supply-chain bottlenecks showed signs of worsening over the month. The delivery times index increased to 32.7 from 21.6, while the unfilled orders index decreased slightly to 13.1 from 14.4.

The inventories index rose to 21.5 from 11.7, signaling that growth in stockpile was the fastest in years, the report said.

Price pressures remained elevated. The prices paid index fell slightly to 73.8 from 76.6, while the prices received index increased to a record high of 56.1 from 54.1.

Respondents to the survey were more optimistic about the short-term outlook compared with the previous month, the NY Fed said.

The index for future business conditions increased to 36.6 from 28.2, and firms expect longer delivery times, higher prices, and increases in employment in the months ahead.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 0844ET

