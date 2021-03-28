New York's Reopening Draws Back Families, Buying Larger Spaces

By Will Parker

Professionals with young children are fueling a jump in Manhattan home sales, with widely available vaccines and a city turning toward a reopening enticing more New Yorkers to buy. These buyers are taking advantage of price discounts and low interest rates, renewing a commitment to New York life with the worst of the pandemic now likely in the past.

Many of these families spent part of the past year away from New York, where they sought roomier accommodations to work from home and where their children had their own spaces to study and play. A net of 70,000 residents left the New York metropolitan region over the course of 2020, according to estimates by location-analytics company Unacast.

But sales figures suggest that with most schools allowing in-person instruction and more workers trickling back into Midtown office buildings, families are coming back to the city with plans to stay.

Manhattan home-sales contracts for three- and four-bedroom homes increased 80% on an annual basis this February, according to a report from real-estate brokerage Corcoran Group. Neighborhoods where sales increased most include the Upper West Side and Midtown. The 1,164 new sales contracts were the most recorded by Corcoran during the month of February since at least 2013.

That was a dramatic turnaround after Manhattan co-op and condo sales fell more than 54% in the second quarter of 2020, right when home sales were beginning to explode in much of the rest of the country.

"There's been a shift in the outlook," said Sarah Saltzberg, founder of uptown Manhattan real-estate brokerage Bohemia Realty Group. "And people are like, "Oh, yeah, I guess New York really is going to come back.'"

Space is still top of mind for Manhattan buyers with children, both inside the home and out, according to several brokers. Many are looking for at least one more bedroom over what they currently have. And proximity to the park now beats out distance from the subway, said Laura Cook, a broker at Keller Williams NYC. "Once you've been cooped up for a year, you really realize how much [space] matters," she said.

For years, Craig Ellis, a former consultant who now works for a religious nonprofit, shared a one-bedroom apartment in the Upper West Side with his wife, Lisa, and three small children. They had lofts built into the 12-by-8-foot bedroom to accommodate all five of them in a single, shared sleeping space. When the pandemic hit, what was already an unconventional arrangement became unworkable. So the family headed to stay with Craig's parents in the state of Kansas, where they have lived, worked and studied remotely for the past year.

The return to Kansas, where Mr. Ellis grew up with 13 acres and a horse, was a welcome respite for the family and new adventure for his children, ages 6 to 10. The children have continued to keep up with their basketball and ballet classes through videoconferencing. "Their upbringing is radically different than mine. They're, like, scared of the grass," he said. But New York City is the only home Mr. Ellis' three children have ever known. They are now shopping for a two- or three-bedroom apartment, working with a budget of about $1.2 million. They are also in the process of selling the old one-bedroom where they once lived in the Upper West Side. "We feel like New York is where we're supposed to be," Mr. Ellis said.

Marci Czel and her wife, parents to 3- and 5-year-old children, decamped for a family home in Vermont last March, returning to Harlem for good in August. They then began the search for their dream brownstone in the neighborhood where they have lived for six years and where their children attend school. They found a 3,300-square-foot townhouse with a garden apartment the couple plans to rent out. The couple are now in contract to buy the home, which was last listed for $3.3 million. They said the seller has accepted their offer at a significant discount on the asking price.

Real-estate brokers said that the price discounts many buyers enjoyed in the fall and winter are getting harder to come by. A report from brokerage Douglas Elliman showed that by the end of 2020, average sales-price-a-square-foot in Manhattan was down only 3% compared with one year earlier.

Ms. Saltzberg said many of the apartments her company is selling have become subject to bidding wars again. "There's so little inventory," she said.

