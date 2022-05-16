Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New York state factory activity slumps in May

05/16/2022 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A U.S. flag is seen on the hard hat of a worker in the factory at IceStone, a manufacturer of recycled glass countertops and surfaces, in New York City, New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Factory activity in New York state slumped in May for the third time this year amid a collapse in new orders and shipments, and manufacturers were slightly upbeat about business conditions over the next six months.

The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its "Empire State" index on current business conditions tumbled 36.2 points to a reading of -11.6 this month. A reading below zero signals a contraction in the New York manufacturing sector.

Manufacturers reported a sharp decline in orders. The survey's new orders index collapsed 33.9 points to a reading of -8.8. There were also massive decreases in shipments and unfilled orders measures. Factories continued to wait long periods for supplies to be delivered, keeping prices elevated.

Manufacturers were mildly optimistic about the outlook for the next six months. The index for future business conditions rose 2.8 points to a reading of 18.0. The capital expenditures index fell 6.4 points to 25.4.

(This story refiles to correct first paragraph to show activity slumped for the third time this year and not second time)

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aAdani to become India's No. 2 cement maker with $10.5 billion Holcim deal
RE
09:38aU.S. Supreme Court takes up challenge to SEC in-house tribunal
RE
09:38aTSX inches up as resource-linked shares rise
RE
09:38aCanada Home Sales Decline 12.6% in April on Higher Interest Rates
DJ
09:36aWarsaw-u.s. treasury secretary yellen says has had good, frank…
RE
09:35aRWE opens euro account in Russia to pay for gas -spokesperson
RE
09:33aUkraine war to slash euro zone 2022 growth, boost inflation -EU
RE
09:32aGolden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years
RE
09:32aStarbucks to add abortion travel coverage to U.S. health benefits
RE
09:32aWall Street opens lower after glum China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
2Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
3Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
4Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken

HOT NEWS