New York state factory activity slumps in May

The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its "Empire State" index on current business conditions tumbled 36.2 points to a reading of -11.6 this month. A reading below zero signals a contraction in the New York manufacturing sector.

Manufacturers reported a sharp decline in orders. The survey's new orders index collapsed 33.9 points to a reading of -8.8. There were also massive decreases in shipments and unfilled orders measures. Factories continued to wait long periods for supplies to be delivered, keeping prices elevated.

Manufacturers were mildly optimistic about the outlook for the next six months. The index for future business conditions rose 2.8 points to a reading of 18.0. The capital expenditures index fell 6.4 points to 25.4.

(This story refiles to correct first paragraph to show activity slumped for the third time this year and not second time)

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)