Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

New York state residents dig out after heavy snowstorm

11/19/2022 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "It would be like a winter wonderland but with no candy," a child told Reuters on Saturday (November 19), as residents began digging out.

Local authorities reported at least two deaths, thousands of customers experienced power outages and several highways were closed after the storm dumped heavy snow on parts of western New York state on Friday.

As the storm gained momentum, the National Weather Service cited multiple instances in which snow squalls were accompanied by claps of thunder and flashes of lightning, a phenomenon called "thunder snow."

By Friday evening, the weather service reported 5 1/2 feet of snow measured in the Erie County village of Orchard Park, 15 miles south of Buffalo and more directly in the downwind of path of frozen moisture blasting inland off Lake Erie.

Snowfalls of such proportions are not uncommon for western New York in November, when the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes can mix with frigid air in the upper atmosphere dropping down from the Arctic, according to the weather service.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:17pReport of second major U.S. Supreme Court leak draws calls for probe
RE
04:14pUkraine says around 60 Russians killed in long-range shelling attack
RE
03:33pUkraine will soon begin voluntary evacuation from liberated southern areas -official
RE
02:33pUkraine circus boss talks his way out of trouble after being shot
RE
02:31pRwandan troops kill Congolese soldier who crossed border
RE
02:22pNew York state residents dig out after heavy snowstorm
RE
02:20pMalaysia's ex-premier Muhyiddin claims win in general election
RE
02:18pSnowstorm batters western New York, restricting travel ahead of busy Thanksgiving holiday
RE
02:04pFed's Bostic: Ready to 'move away' from large rate increases at next meeting
RE
01:45pBostic: expects additional tightening of 0.75 to 1 percentage po…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
2Elon Musk Says Trump Poll Getting Around 1 Million Votes/Hour-Tweet
3Russia's Rusal: 2023 sales pick up after LME decision
4Tesla recalls 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issue
5BOSTIC: UNTIL INFLATION IS ON TRACK TO 2%, FED NEEDS TO 'RESIST…

HOT NEWS