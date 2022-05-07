Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New York subway shooting suspect indicted on terrorism charge

05/07/2022 | 08:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting outside a police precinct in New York City

(Reuters) - A U.S. grand jury on Saturday indicted a man for terrorism and other charges stemming from an April 12 gunfire and smoke bomb attack that injured 23 people on the New York City subway.

The indictment in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York charged Frank James, 62, with a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system plus a count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted on the terrorism charge James could be sentenced to life in prison.

Defense attorneys representing James did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

James is accused of setting off smoke bombs and opening fire inside a New York City subway car in Brooklyn, striking 10 people with gunfire and setting off a round-the-clock manhunt.

Thirteen others were injured in the frantic rush to flee the smoke-filled train, police said.

He was taken into custody some 30 hours later in lower Manhattan, about 8 miles (13 km) from the scene of the assault, after authorities determined his whereabouts with the help of tips from residents, some of whom posted sightings on social media, police said.

James, a Bronx native with recent addresses in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, had previously been charged with a criminal complaint filed by law enforcement over the attack. The more formal indictment came after prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury.

Authorities accuse James of setting off two smoke bombs inside a subway car moments before opening fire on fellow passengers with a semi-automatic handgun. The gun, purchased in 2011, was later recovered from the scene, along with three extended-ammunition magazines, a torch, a hatchet, a bag of fireworks and a container of gasoline, according to police and court documents.

The attack followed string of violent crimes unnerving passengers in the America's largest metropolitan transit system, including instances of commuters being pushed onto subway tracks from station platforms.

The motive remained unclear. An FBI affidavit referred to a number of YouTube videos James posted addressing statements to New York City's mayor about homelessness and the subway system.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03aRussia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
RE
02:58aExclusive-Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of 'physical violence' threats during probe
RE
02:32aRussian bombing of Ukraine school kills 2, 60 feared dead - governor
RE
02:00aPhilippine police say country 'relatively peaceful' ahead of election
RE
02:00aBombing of school in Ukraine kills two, dozens more feared dead - governor
RE
01:47aPhilippine police say country 'relatively peaceful' ahead of election
RE
01:20aChaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai COVID lockdown
RE
01:06aTwo killed in russian bombing of school in ukraine's bilohorivka…
RE
12:06aGermany's conservatives on track to win vote in northern state
RE
05/07Nepali scales Mt Everest for record 26th time - official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chile constitutional assembly does not okay expanded state mining right..
2Global scramble for metals thrusts Africa into mining spotlight
3UK property firms Capco, Shaftesbury in talks on reported $4 billion me..
4Hisense Celebrates Mother's Day, Making Every Moment Incredible through..
5Main events scheduled for Monday, May 9

HOT NEWS