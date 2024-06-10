(Reuters) - New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Monday the agency is looking for cuts to capital projects and is concerned about the status of federal grants after Governor Kathy Hochul ordered an indefinite halt to congestion pricing.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said the agency was working to avoid cuts to service after Hochul said last week the planned toll on drivers entering Manhattan's central business district that was set to begin on June 30 was on hold. "We're going to fight like hell to make sure we don't have to reduce service," Lieber said at a press conference.

