New Yorkers prepare for expiration of eviction ban

01/15/2022 | 12:11am EST
Authorities in New York arrested several demonstrators protestinghousing evictions set to resume on Saturday.

New York instituted the eviction ban in March 2020, when it was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

It's since extended it multiple times even as a federal eviction ban and moratoriums in other states came to an end.

"I am prepared to do whatever it takes to help protect my neighbors who are most at risk of being homeless because the governor won't act to provide stronger tenant protections to tenants."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul this week said tenants could avoid eviction by applying for a rent relief program, despite the funds being depleted.

Along with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Hochul has called on the federal government to inject funds into the scheme, arguing that the country's most populous city hasn't received its fair share of federal rent relief yet.

Saturday's expiration of the moratorium would end critical economic support and set the stage for a possible rush by landlords to oust low-income tenants.

According to Princeton University's Eviction Lab, landlords have submitted upwards of 81,000 eviction filings in New York City alone since March 2020.

So far, it's now unclear how many of those will move forward and how many new ones will emerge.


