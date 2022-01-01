Log in
New Yorkers welcome 2022 with Times Square ball drop

01/01/2022 | 02:52am EST
Just 15,000 spectators -- masked up, socially distanced, and with vaccine proof in hand -- were allowed into the official viewing area to watch the iconic giant glittering ball slowly drop during a countdown to midnight. Millions more watched on TV.

In previous years before the pandemic, some 55,000 people or so would attend the time-honored New Year's Eve event in midtown Manhattan, still a big upgrade from last year's audience of a few dozen.


© Reuters 2022
