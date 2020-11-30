Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New Young Adult Book When Dogs Heal Offers a Unique Portrait of HIV Infused with a Deep Message of Hope

11/30/2020 | 02:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming this spring from Zest Books™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, When Dogs Heal: Powerful Stories of People Living with HIV and the Dogs That Saved Them illustrates a refreshing, beautiful, and totally unique portrait of HIV infused with a deep message of hope for young adults. Written by Christina Garofalo, award-winning dog photographer Jesse Freidin, adolescent HIV+ specialist Dr. Robert Garofalo, and LGBTQ advocate and journalist Zach Stafford, When Dogs Heal shows how the best medicine isn’t always found at a pharmacy or in a doctor’s office. Sometimes it comes in the form of a four-legged friend.

Accompanied by striking photography, each profile in When Dogs Heal highlights the power of the incredible bonds between humans and their canine companions. Whether that means combating loneliness and stigma, discovering the importance of unconditional love, overcoming addiction, or simply having a best friend in a time of need, these stories showcase a diverse set of people who are thriving and celebrating life thanks to the compassion and unconditional love of their dogs.

Changing the narrative surrounding HIV, When Dogs Heal shares extraordinary stories about love, connection, and survival, featuring all kinds of people who are thriving and celebrating life.

A portion of the proceeds from this book benefits Fred Says, an organization dedicated to financially supporting HIV+ teen health care.

Advance Praise for When Dogs Heal:

When Dogs Heal provides everything the world needs – beautiful pictures of unconditional love in the face of stigma, loneliness, pain and doubt. Every turn of the page gave me goosebumps, tears and joy.” —Staci Bush, PA, Senior Director at Gilead 

“As a writer about dogs, I wish my words could convey the punch that Jesse Freidin delivers with his photographs. When Dogs Heal manages to neatly encapsulate our feelings about dogs and the poignancy of the dog-person relationship.” —Alexandra Horowitz, New York Times best-selling author of Inside of a Dog and head of Barnard College’s Dog Cognition Lab

“When Dogs Heal demonstrates the incredible bonds that can develop between humans-in-need and the dogs who love us. It’s a testament to the power of unconditional love.” —Debra Houser, President of Advocates for Youth

Follow us online:

Blog: lernerbooks.blog

Twitter: @LernerBooks

Facebook: Lerner Publishing Group

About the Publisher

Zest Books™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, is a leader in young adult nonfiction, publishing books on entertainment, history, science, health, fashion, and life advice.

When Dogs Heal

March 2021

$37.32 Hardcover

$19.99 Paperback

eBook Also Available

Ages 13–18

HC: 978-1-5415-8673-4

PB: 978-1-5415-8676-5

152 Pages 8 x 10

Attachment 


Lindsay Matvick
Lerner Publishing Group
612-332-3344
lmatvick@lernerbooks.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pFAR RESOURCES : John Gammack, President and CEO of Far Resources Ltd is pleased to provide an update on its progress on the Winston property New Mexico USA
AQ
03:21pUSDA Oct Farm Prices - Nov 30
DJ
03:20pVerizon supports remote learning in New York City with $43M commitment, impacting 39,000 students
GL
03:18pCOMCAST : FCC chairman Ajit Pai plans to step down Jan. 20
RE
03:18pUNICREDIT S P A : says CEO Mustier to step down
RE
03:17pDeforestation in Brazil's Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high under Bolsonaro
RE
03:17pNATIONAL VISION : 11.30.20 National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retailing Conference (PDF)
PU
03:17pUNICREDIT S P A : Jean Pierre Mustier to retire as UniCredit Ceo at end of current mandate
PU
03:15pCyber Monday set to be biggest online shopping day in U.S. history
RE
03:13pBritain should 'really negotiate' to find Brexit deal, France says
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, regul..
2CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
3NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM, Nikola announce reworked agreement; Nikola shares tumble 25%
4ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Danish Supreme Court rules in favour of Ørsted regarding the use of the Ørsted name
5GAUSSIN SA : GAUSSIN : and PLUG POWER announce a strategic partnership to develop hydrogen-powered transportat..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ