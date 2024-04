WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence in the first quarter weakened as businesses face a range of headwinds including uncertainty over the new government's priorities, a private think tank said on Tuesday.

A net 25% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 2% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed.

Business confidence has been pessimistic since the second quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Lucy Craymer