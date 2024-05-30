By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The New Zealand government forecast a return to a budget surplus by 2027-2028, but warned of an increasingly difficult economic backdrop in the interim with the economy suffering through an extended recession.

The budget deficit is expected to grow in the near term, reaching a deficit of 13.4 billion New Zealand dollars (US$8.2 billion) in 2024-2025, but then narrowing and returning to a surplus of NZ$1.5 billion in 2027-2028, the government said Thursday.

The outlook for GDP growth was revised down in the budget with the economy suffering through a lengthy downturn, bringing with it rising unemployment.

Despite the sluggish economic performance, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand recently warned that interest rates may need to be raised further to finally subdue inflation.

The economy, which has contracted in all but one of the last five quarters, is forecast to contract 0.2% in the year to June 30, according to the budget papers.

Still, some recovery is expected further out as the impact of tax cuts and a recovery in tourism restore some pep, the government said.

On a brighter note, inflation is expected to be back in the RBNZ's 1% to 3% target band by the end of this year, opening a path to lower interest rates.

The economy is forecast to grow 1.7% in the year to June 2025 and averaging 2.9% per annum over the following three years, according to the budget outlook.

Unemployment is forecast to peak at 5.3% at the end of 2024, the government said.

"With inflation pressure abating, interest rates are forecast to begin gradually easing from late 2024, slightly earlier than forecast," the budget said.

"As interest rates ease, domestic activity is forecast to gradually pick up over the second half of 2024 and into 2025 with gradually rising house prices supporting residential investment and household spending," the budget added.

The weaker outlook for the budget balance in the near term also results in net government debt as a percentage of GDP rising to a peak of 43.5% in the year to June 2025, before gradually declining to 41.8% by June 2028 as the outlook improves.

