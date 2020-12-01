New Zealand Export Purchasing Power Fell in 3Q

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The international purchasing power of New Zealand's export industries fell the most in a decade in the third quarter as the pandemic lowered prices for dairy, meat and logs.

New Zealand's statistics agency said the terms of trade index--which measures the prices commanded for exports relative to the prices paid for imports--fell 4.7% from the April-June quarter.

The agency said export prices dropped 8.3% in the third quarter from a record high in the second quarter and import prices fell 4.7%.

Recent global dairy auctions have shown improved prices for New Zealand's mainstay export commodity.

