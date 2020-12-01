Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand Export Purchasing Power Fell in 3Q

12/01/2020 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The international purchasing power of New Zealand's export industries fell the most in a decade in the third quarter as the pandemic lowered prices for dairy, meat and logs.

New Zealand's statistics agency said the terms of trade index--which measures the prices commanded for exports relative to the prices paid for imports--fell 4.7% from the April-June quarter.

The agency said export prices dropped 8.3% in the third quarter from a record high in the second quarter and import prices fell 4.7%.

Recent global dairy auctions have shown improved prices for New Zealand's mainstay export commodity.

Write to djnews.wellington@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-20 1720ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.21% 141.95 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 110.65 End-of-day quote.-11.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:49pFDA chief Hahn says mid-December vaccine approval just 'possible' - ABC News
RE
10:46pScarce early vaccine supply should go to health workers, nursing homes -U.S. health advisers
RE
10:44pSalesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
RE
10:27pGlobal equity markets jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
RE
10:23pSupreme Court Justices Question IRS Shield in Tax-Shelter Case -- Update
DJ
10:21pNew Zealand Export Purchasing Power Fell in 3Q
DJ
10:15pHouse seen backing bill that could block Chinese firms from U.S. securities markets
RE
10:11pUtilities Recoup Some Losses, But Still Down For Year - Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:09pDisney consolidates TV studios as part of focus on streaming
RE
10:09pAutomakers pledge to work with Biden to reduce emissions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : Italy's UniCredit says board would never agree to harmful deal
2CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Global equity markets jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
4NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ