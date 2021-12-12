Log in
New Zealand Government : border exception to support rapidly growing tech sector

12/12/2021 | 03:16pm EST
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark.

"The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy. It has continued to expand during the COVID-19 pandemic, placing pressure on the demand for talent," David Clark said.

"The class exception announced today will relieve some of the pressure on New Zealand tech firms and support their continued growth and export earnings.

"We're carefully targeting areas of the sector where industry has highlighted a clear need for overseas talent including, software development, product managers, cyber security and interactive media.

"For the last two years, the Government has been working closely with the tech sector on addressing the key opportunities and challenges facing the industry. At the top of the list is a mismatch between the skills available domestically and what the sector requires.

"Providing this border exception is part of the next step in Government's carefully phased approach to reconnecting with the world.

"We've seen other countries open up too early and have to reverse decisions. So it's a balancing act of supporting our economy and minimising the risks to our communities and health system.

"Resolving the skills mismatch is crucial for the tech sector to grow. However, Government also realises the development of tech skills within New Zealand is fundamental for the industry to realise its potential.

"As part of an Industry Transformation Plan partnership between Government and the tech industry; the sector has made a commitment to invest in developing domestic talent, rather than relying on overseas talent to fill the gaps.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the industry on how to ensure the education system is supporting this, by delivering the skills that the New Zealand industry needs," David Clark said.

Further details regarding the border exception process will be provided to industry in the New Year.

ENDS

Disclaimer

New Zealand Government published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 20:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
