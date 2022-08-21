Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions

New Zealand Government to Take Direct Ownership of Kiwibank After Rejecting Private Investment

08/21/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The New Zealand government will take direct ownership of Kiwibank in a deal valuing the lender at 2.1 billion New Zealand dollars ($1.3 billion), after rejecting private investment for the company.

Kiwibank's ownership was divided between state-owned New Zealand Post Ltd. and two government investment funds. The government had a first right of refusal of any sale of shares in Kiwibank. The bank, set up by the New Zealand government in 2002, has a small share of the country's largely Australian-owned banking industry.

NZ Super Fund, which owned 25% of Kiwibank, said on Monday that it had wanted to buy NZ Post's majority stake in the lender, but couldn't get government agreement for the ability to introduce private capital and governance. The sovereign wealth fund had also wanted a full range of commercial options for any future sale of its stake. NZ Super Fund will receive NZ$527 million for its one-quarter shareholding.

A government statement said the deal doesn't result in any change to the state's balance sheet as it's a transfer of assets between government entities. Central bank approval is required for the deal to go ahead.

"The government is fully committed to supporting Kiwibank to be a genuine competitor in the banking industry," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement.


Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-21-22 1738ET

Latest news "Companies"
05:56pGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Update on the execution of the program for the purchase of own shares
PU
05:39pGeorgia jury awards $1.7 billion in Ford truck crash case- AP
RE
05:36pFRESHPET : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
05:20pCORRECTION :  interim report april-june 2022
AQ
04:51pScandinavian Tobacco Group reports key financial data for the second quarter 2022 and revises full-year guidance
GL
04:50pScandinavian Tobacco Group reports key financial data for the second quarter 2022 and revises full-year guidance
GL
04:46pCHORUS : FY22 results cover
PU
04:39pFord to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
AQ
04:04pChina to ease again, Jackson Hole looms into view
RE
03:38pNew Zealand Government to Take Direct Ownership of Kiwibank After Rejecting Private Investment
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche expects to make as many electric Macans as combustion versions
2Italian manufacturers cut output to save energy, govt official says
3Israeli spyware company NSO Group CEO steps down
4Taiwan says five Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
5Record two thirds of Germans unhappy with Chancellor Scholz - survey

HOT NEWS