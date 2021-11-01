New Zealand House Prices Could Ease in Medium Term, RBNZ Gov Says --Update

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand's high house prices should ease in the medium term as a construction boom increases the supply of new homes, the central bank governor said Tuesday.

Fast-rising house prices have largely been driven by the inability of housing supply to quickly respond to demand driven by population growth and low interest rates, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Gov. Adrian Orr said in a speech.

"Houses have been scarce at a time that demand was strong. The reverse is now evolving--with housing building at record levels at a time that population growth is static," he said.

"We expect to see an easing in house prices over the medium term as a result of these supply-demand dynamics."

New Zealand house prices have risen more than 30% in the past year, spurred by record-low interest rates brought on by the pandemic and tight supply.

The government earlier this year required the central bank to consider housing in its monetary policy decisions, muddying perceptions of its main function in the economy.

Interest rates do affect short-term demand for housing, but the supply of housing is determined by other factors, Mr. Orr said. Stable consumer prices and maximum employment remain the targets of monetary policy, he said.

