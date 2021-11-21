Log in
New Zealand Inland Revenue : 39% RWT deduction rate

11/21/2021 | 03:24pm EST
22 November 2021

From 1 April 2021 a new top tax rate of 39% was introduced for individuals who earn over $180,000 a year.

If you earn over $180,000 a year, the 39% deduction rate also needs to be applied to any interest you earn from New Zealand bank accounts and investments. This is called resident withholding tax (RWT). Payers of interest, such as banks and financial institutions, deduct the tax before they pay you.

The 39% RWT rate is available for you to choose through your interest payer. You should be able to select this rate in your online banking. If not, you'll need to contact your bank or other interest payer directly. Unfortunately, we cannot update the RWT rate for you.

We're sending emails and letters to customers, or their elected tax agents, from 24 November.

Using the right resident withholding tax (RWT) rate

Disclaimer

New Zealand Inland Revenue published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 20:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
