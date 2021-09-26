Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand Inland Revenue : Income tax return credit transfer requests not being completed

09/26/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
26 September 2021

We're aware of an issue where some credit transfers requested in returns are not being actioned.

This is happening when we haven't finished processing the return in the destination IRD number, preventing a credit being transferred into that period. If the credit cannot be transferred, it is then refunded back to the customer.

We appreciate this then causes additional work for everyone to get the credit back to us at the correct effective date and we're sorry for the inconvenience this causes.

The solution will be complex and it will take some time for us to resolve.

In the interim, if you are going to file a return with a request for a credit transfer, please wait until the return in the destination period has been processed. For example, if the transfer is to income tax for another IRD number, wait until you've received either a Return acknowledgement or Notice of assessment before you submit the return.

We'll provide an update here once this issue has been resolved.

Certain criteria must be met before a request for a credit transfer on a tax return can be processed. You can find more guidance in 'Requesting transfers'.

Requesting transfers

Disclaimer

New Zealand Inland Revenue published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32pNEW ZEALAND INLAND REVENUE : Income tax return credit transfer requests not being completed
PU
04:25pBP says nearly a third of its UK fuel stations running on empty
RE
03:51pCanada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalizing China ties
RE
03:43pBritish PM to consider using army to supply fuel stations - Guardian
RE
03:22pU.s. cdc says delivered 471,814,235 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 26
RE
03:21pU.s. cdc says 2.66 mln people received an additional covid-19 vaccine dose since august 13, 2021
RE
03:21pU.s. cdc says administered 390,114,328 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 26 vs 389,372,689 doses administered as of sept 25
RE
03:20pU.s. cdc says 213,456,787 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 26 vs 213,177,462 individuals as of sept 25
RE
03:19pU.s. cdc says 183,670,870 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of sept 26 vs 183,353,326 individuals as of sept 25
RE
02:32pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : CR4D top organs converge in Dakar to endorse five-year Strategic Plan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla : Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - ..
2China Evergrande : steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property pr..
3Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Russia's Gazprom is ready to boost gas sal..
4Bayer : Middle East announces partnership with the United Nations Popul..
5China tells energy firms to raise output to keep homes warm in winter

HOT NEWS