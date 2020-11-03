Log in
New Zealand Job Losses in 3Q Highest Since 1986 -- Update

11/03/2020 | 05:46pm EST

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Job losses in New Zealand in the third quarter were the largest in more than three decades as the coronavirus pandemic and border closure weighed on the economy.

The number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 in the July-September quarter from the previous quarter, which was an increase of nearly one-third, Statistics New Zealand said Wednesday. It was the largest quarterly increase since 1986, when the data began.

The unemployment rate jumped to 5.3% from 4.0% in the second quarter.

The low second-quarter figure was regarded as a statistical quirk by analysts because a pandemic lockdown disrupted labor market surveys.

The increase in unemployment isn't as bad as initially feared when the government imposed a strict lockdown from late March that kept people at home and shuttered most businesses for about six weeks. Government wage subsidies have pushed some job losses into the future.

Economists expect unemployment to continue rising this year and in 2021 as New Zealand's border closure has decimated foreign tourism, an important source of revenue for businesses such as hotels and retailers.

The statistics agency said the next largest increase in unemployment was in the April-June quarter of 2009 during the global financial crisis, when the number of unemployed rose by 18,000.

When adjusted for seasonal factors, employment fell 0.8% in the third quarter from the second quarter.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 1744ET


