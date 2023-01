Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader by a meeting of Labour's 64 lawmakers, or Caucus, on Sunday.

First elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, the 44-year-old Hipkins became a household name fronting the government's response to the pandemic after being appointed minister for COVID-19 in November 2020. Hipkins is currently minister for the Police, Education, Public Service and serves as leader of the House.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler)