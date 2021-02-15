Log in
New Zealand Median House Price Rose Nearly 20% in January

02/15/2021 | 03:40pm EST
WELLINGTON, New Zealand--House prices in New Zealand rose by nearly 20% in January, spurred by low mortgage rates and tight supply.

The median national sales price of 730,300 New Zealand dollars ($527,000) was up 19.3% from a year earlier. It fell 2.0% from December.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand said the prospect of further price rises and the fear of missing out "lingers deep in buyers' minds" and contributed to the fastest pace of sales for a January in 17 years.

"Despite most New Zealanders taking a summer holiday in January, the housing market was busier and more buoyant than we usually see at this time of the year," the institute said.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has said it will reinstate loan-to-value restrictions from the beginning of March to help cool speculative buying fueled by record low interest rates.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-21 1539ET

