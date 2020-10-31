New Zealand PM Ardern to announce government on Nov. 2

MELBOURNE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister
Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday she will announce her new
government on Monday after offering the Green Party two
ministerial portfolios outside of cabinet as part of a proposed
cooperation agreement.
Ardern delivered earlier this month the biggest election
victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century.
Although she no longer needs support to govern, coalitions are
the norm in New Zealand as parties look to build consensus.
Under the agreement offered to the Green Party - one of
Ardern government's coalition partners prior to the election -
the two portfolios would be held by the Green Party's
co-leaders.
James Shaw would be minister for climate change and would be
associate environment minister, while Marama Davidson would
become the minister for the prevention of family and sexual
violence.
"On election night I said I wanted to govern for all New
Zealanders and to reach as wide consensus on key issues as
possible," Ardern said at a televised news conference. "This
agreement does that."
In return, Ardern said, the Greens would not oppose the
government on confidence and supply votes. They would also
support Labour on procedural motions in the parliament.
The Green Party would be able to take their own position on
issues not covered by the ministerial portfolios and areas of
co-operation.
The cooperation deal could still be rejected by the Green
Party membership who were to vote on it on Saturday, but Ardern
said she would announce the composition of the government on
Monday regardless of the Green Party's decision.
