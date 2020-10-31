Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand PM Ardern to announce government on Nov. 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/31/2020 | 01:27am EDT

MELBOURNE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday she will announce her new government on Monday after offering the Green Party two ministerial portfolios outside of cabinet as part of a proposed cooperation agreement.

Ardern delivered earlier this month the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century. Although she no longer needs support to govern, coalitions are the norm in New Zealand as parties look to build consensus.

Under the agreement offered to the Green Party - one of Ardern government's coalition partners prior to the election - the two portfolios would be held by the Green Party's co-leaders.

James Shaw would be minister for climate change and would be associate environment minister, while Marama Davidson would become the minister for the prevention of family and sexual violence.

"On election night I said I wanted to govern for all New Zealanders and to reach as wide consensus on key issues as possible," Ardern said at a televised news conference. "This agreement does that."

In return, Ardern said, the Greens would not oppose the government on confidence and supply votes. They would also support Labour on procedural motions in the parliament.

The Green Party would be able to take their own position on issues not covered by the ministerial portfolios and areas of co-operation.

The cooperation deal could still be rejected by the Green Party membership who were to vote on it on Saturday, but Ardern said she would announce the composition of the government on Monday regardless of the Green Party's decision.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's non-manufacturing PMI rises in October
PU
01:27aNew Zealand PM Ardern to announce government on Nov. 2
RE
01:21aU.S. reports world record of more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases in single day
RE
01:05aCENTRAL BANK OF SEYCHELLES : SBM Bank (Seychelles) Limited is officially closed for business
PU
01:01aDays before election, economic data reveals gradual improvement, gloomy outlook
RE
10/30Nigeria reaches out to U.S., South Korea to back WTO candidate
RE
10/30Walmart begins returning firearms, ammunition to U.S. store floors
RE
10/30PAUL JACOBS : Delta Air Lines CFO Jacobson to resign, join GM as finance head
RE
10/30China's factory activity growth slows slightly in October
RE
10/30TOSHIBA SEMICONDUCTOR : Starts Operation of Large-Scale Carbon Capture Facility ( Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ant Group's IPO sees record $3 trillion in retail demand
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Qualcomm, FedEx, auto executives to propose transport policies for world in transition
3APPLE INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Big tech stocks may face post-election headwinds, no matter who wins
4DELIVERY HERO SE : Nestle buys U.S. meal delivery group Freshly
5Canada border agent says he received unusual FBI phone call in Huawei CFO U.S. extradition case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group