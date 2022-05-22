Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand PM Ardern to visit U.S. to boost exports, lure tourists

05/22/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern participates in a debate in Auckland

(Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will visit the United States this week in a bid to boost exports and lure more tourists as the Pacific nation looks to fully reopen its border after more than two years of restrictions.

Ardern's visit comes as U.S. President Joe Biden is on a five-day trip to South Korea and Japan. Her public agenda does not include a meeting with Biden, who is expected to return to Washington on Tuesday.

"New Zealand's relationship with the United States is one of our most enduring and significant. This mission will feature political and security engagement as well as tourism and trade promotion," Ardern said in a statement on Monday.

Bilateral trade between the countries was worth about NZ$18.5 billion ($12 billion) in 2021, with annual growth averaging 5% over the past 15 years, official data showed.

U.S. travellers were New Zealand's third-largest tourism market, forming 10% of total arrivals before the emergence of COVID-19.

"With travellers planning their visits months before coming in the New Zealand summer, now is the right time to be visible in the U.S. market letting Americans know we are open for business and travel," Ardern said.

New Zealand's closure of its border to non-citizens in March 2020 helped keep COVID-19 numbers relatively low. Ardern early this month said the country would fully reopen its border from the end of July.

Ardern, who will leave on Monday evening after recovering from a recent COVID-19 infection, will meet U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and senior members of the Senate in Washington, DC. She will also deliver Harvard University's commencement address in Boston.

($1 = 1.5652 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:47pDenmark's Topsoe plans Europe's largest electrolyser plant
RE
01:33pFirst baby formula shipment, enough for thousands of U.S. infants, arrives from Europe
RE
01:22pExclusive-General Atlantic plans $2 billion investment in India, Southeast Asia
RE
01:11pNew Zealand PM Ardern to visit U.S. to boost exports, lure tourists
RE
01:11pGeneral atlantic plans to invest $2 billion in compani…
RE
01:07pGermany is keen to pursue gas projects with Senegal, says Scholz on first African tour
RE
12:41pBangkok votes in new governor for first time in nine years
RE
12:40pPounded by Russian offensive in the east, Ukraine rules out concessions
RE
12:40pPounded by Russian offensive in the east, Ukraine rules out concessions
RE
12:35pHyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siemens Energy launches $4.3 billion bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa s..
2Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
3Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
4Leoni AG: Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed ..
5Saudi Arabia's Alwaleed sells $1.5 bln stake in Kingdom Holding to PIF

HOT NEWS