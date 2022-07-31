Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand PM: Even as China more assertive there are still shared interests

07/31/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the Lowy Institute in Sydney

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that even "as China becomes more assertive in the pursuit of its interests", there are still shared interests that the two countries can and should co-operate on.

New Zealand has toughened its tone recently on both security and Beijing's growing presence in the South Pacific, in part due to the signing of a security pact between China and Solomon Islands earlier in the year. But at the same time New Zealand remains dependent on trade with China.

Ardern said in a speech at the China Business Summit in Auckland that while there were areas that mattered deeply to New Zealand and where the country's view differed from that of China, New Zealand was willing to engage.

"We will also advocate for approaches and outcomes that reflect New Zealand's interests and values, and speak out on issues that do not," she said.

"Our differences need not define us. But we cannot ignore them," she said.

New Zealand has consistently expressed concerns about economic coercion, human rights infringement and particularly the treatment of Uyghur in Xinjiang, and democracy advocates in Hong Kong and most recently about the potential militarisation of the Pacific. On a number of occasions New Zealand has been part of joint statements on these concerns.

Ardern added managing the differences in the relationship between the two countries would not always be easy and "there were no guarantees."

She added that she looked forward to in-person ministerial visits and planned to lead a business delegation there when COVID measures allowed and that there was the potential for foreign minister visits between the two countries as well.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Lucy Craymer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50pOPEC secretary general says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success of agreement
RE
04:44pNEW ZEALAND PM : Even as China more assertive there are still shared interests
RE
04:34pKosovo closes two border crossings after local Serbs block roads
RE
04:08pIsrael demands U.N. disband Gaza war panel over alleged anti-Semitism
RE
03:57pOPEC secretary general says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success of agreement
RE
03:52pIsrael demands U.N. disband Gaza war panel over alleged anti-Semitism
RE
03:43pHundreds of firefighters battle blaze near Lisbon
RE
03:41pSri Lanka President says it's not right time for Rajapaksa to return after fleeing country - WSJ
RE
03:35pActress Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek's' trail-blazing Uhura, dies at 89
RE
03:32pOpec sec-gen al-ghais says most important factor to affect oil…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July - official PMI
2China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares..
3Physical flows through Nord Stream 1 steady at 13.1 Mln kWh/h
4Chinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion
5Lufthansa pilots vote for industrial action over pay

HOT NEWS