Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

01/22/2022 | 08:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are eased in Auckland

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, she told reporters on Sunday.

New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine COVID-19 Omicron cases showed community spread from the North to South islands after a wedding.

A family returned to Nelson in the South Island by plane after attending a wedding and other events in Auckland in the North Island. The family and a flight attendant tested positive.

New Zealand will move to a red setting under its COVID-19 protection framework, with more mask wearing. Indoor hospitality settings such as bars and restaurants and events like weddings will be capped at 100 people. The limit is lowered to 25 people if venues are not using vaccine passes, Arden said.

"My wedding will not be going ahead," she told reporters, adding she was sorry for anyone caught up in a similar scenario. Ardern had not disclosed her wedding date, but it was rumored to be imminent.

Asked by reporters how she felt about the cancellation of her wedding to longtime partner and fishing-show host Clarke Gayford, Ardern replied: "Such is life."

She added, "I am no different to, dare I say it, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic, the most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they are gravely ill. That will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience."

New Zealand's borders have been shut to foreigners since March 2020. The government pushed back plans for a phased reopening from mid-January to the end of February out of concern about a potential Omicron outbreak as in neighbouring Australia.

People able to travel to New Zealand under narrow exceptions must apply to stay at state-managed quarantine facilities. The government last week stopped issuing any new slots amid a surge in the number of people arriving with Omicron.

About 94% of New Zealand's population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated and about 56% of those eligible have had booster shots.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:31aSaudi digital security firm Elm seeks to raise up to $820 mln at IPO
RE
12:28aS.Korea reports second-highest COVID count ahead of holiday
RE
12:01aIndia's COVID-19 cases rise by 333,533 in last 24 hours - govt
RE
01/22South Korea says Iran to regain UN vote after delinquent dues paid with frozen funds
RE
01/22PRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA : PM pays homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti
PU
01/22Two Australian states to test school students twice weekly for COVID
RE
01/22UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
RE
01/22UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
RE
01/22NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : Mandatory boosters for key workforces progressing well
PU
01/22New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
2UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
3Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear ..
4Opibus Challenges Kenya's Electricity Generation With Ev Production Inc..
5Two Australian states to test school students twice weekly for COVID

HOT NEWS