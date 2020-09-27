Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand PM Seeks 3-5 Year Delay in Smelter Closure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has promised her government will negotiate a three- to five-year delay in the closure of Rio Tinto's Tiwai Point aluminum smelter, as she campaigns for reelection.

Rio Tinto Ltd. has said New Zealand's sole aluminum smelter is not economically viable and plans to close it in August 2021, jeopardizing several thousand jobs in the Southland region where it is located. The smelter consumes about 13% of New Zealand's electricity.

Delaying the smelter's closure would allow more time for the region to develop new industries, Ms. Ardern said Monday.

Ms. Ardern's governing center-left Labour Party has a substantial lead in opinion polls ahead of the national vote on Oct. 17.

Negotiations with Rio Tinto would focus on maintaining the smelter's workforce, eventual remediation of the smelter site and lowering the price it pays for transmission of electricity from the nearby Manapouri hydro dam, Ms. Ardern said.

Rio Tinto has argued it is paying too much for electricity transmission and subsidizing other industrial users given its proximity to Manapouri, which is operated by Meridian Energy Ltd.

Ms. Ardern said the government could provide support to state-owned electricity grid operator Transpower Ltd., which would allow it reduce the smelter's bill without passing the cost to other power consumers.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED 0.80% 6.27 End-of-day quote.-12.06%
GENESIS ENERGY LIMITED 0.52% 2.875 End-of-day quote.-4.96%
INFRATIL LIMITED 0.72% 4.875 End-of-day quote.-3.27%
MERCURY NZ LIMITED -0.21% 4.74 End-of-day quote.-6.14%
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED -0.43% 4.65 End-of-day quote.-7.00%
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.83% 98 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.65% 4733 Delayed Quote.5.11%
SILVER 0.58% 23.018 Delayed Quote.30.11%
TRUSTPOWER LIMITED -0.29% 6.93 End-of-day quote.-6.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Education sector lifts August job numbers
PU
05:44pEXCLUSIVE : ArcelorMittal in talks to merge U.S. assets with Cleveland-Cliffs
RE
05:01pNew Zealand PM Seeks 3-5 Year Delay in Smelter Closure
DJ
04:50pArcelormittal sa in talks to merge its u.s. operations with cleveland-cliffs inc -sources
RE
03:59pTikTok Awaits Judge's Ruling on Whether U.S. Can Ban Downloads
DJ
03:06pJudge plans to decide on TikTok U.S. app store ban by end of day
RE
02:11pValue of U.S. commercial property slashed by 27%, Financial Times reports
RE
01:50pBMW : claims 20th overall victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours – Nick Catsburg, Alexander Sims and Nick Yelloly triumph in the ROWE Racing BMW M6 GT3.
PU
01:47pChile's president launches $2 billion plan to bring back jobs lost during pandemic
RE
01:31pFrance's Macron says he will keep pushing initiative on Lebanon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : to build large CO2-free hydrogen production plant in Bavaria
2DASSAULT AVIATION : Swiss voters approve $6.5 bln purchase of fighter jets
3SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of milita..
4PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : China's Ping An Insurance boosts HSBC stake
5WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Q2 2020 Weibo Corp Earnings Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group