Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand PM cancels wedding amid new restrictions

01/23/2022 | 01:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine COVID-19 Omicron cases showed community spread from the North to South islands after a wedding.

A family returned to Nelson in the South Island by plane after attending a wedding and other events in Auckland in the North Island. The family and a flight attendant tested positive.

New Zealand will move to a red setting under its COVID-19 protection framework, with more mask wearing. Indoor hospitality settings such as bars and restaurants and events like weddings will be capped at 100 people. The limit is lowered to 25 people if venues are not using vaccine passes, Ardern said.

New Zealand's borders have been shut to foreigners since March 2020. The government pushed back plans for a phased reopening from mid-January to the end of February out of concern about a potential Omicron outbreak as in neighbouring Australia.

About 94% of New Zealand's population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated and about 56% of those eligible have had booster shots.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
03:49aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
03:43aBurkina Faso government denies reports that army has seized power
RE
03:21aFactbox-How bad is Lebanon's economic meltdown?
RE
03:18aExplainer-Lebanon's financial crisis and how it happened
RE
03:18aGhana blast leaves survivors with cuts and questions
RE
03:15aPenny pinching and power cuts; Lebanon's middle class squeezed by crisis
RE
03:14aEthiopian army planning to 'eliminate' Tigrayan forces -military official
RE
03:14a'Another crime' say survivors of coalition strikes on Yemeni detention centre
RE
03:12aSudan's 2022 budget targets growth of 1.4%, reducing inflation to 202% - state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear ..
2UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
3Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
4One surrendered Hong Kong hamster tests COVID positive as city lockdown..
5Two Australian states to test school students twice weekly for COVID

HOT NEWS