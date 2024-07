WELLINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in the second quarter from the prior quarter, official data showed on Wednesday, below analysts' forecasts.

Annual inflation eased to 3.3%.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast CPI to rise 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and 3.4% from a year earlier. The central bank had expected inflation to be 3.6%. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)