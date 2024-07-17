WELLINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in the second quarter from the prior quarter, official data showed on Wednesday, below analysts' forecasts.

The annual inflation rate was 3.3%, from 4.0% in the previous quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast CPI to rise 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and 3.4% from a year earlier. The central bank had expected annual inflation to be 3.6%.

"The 3.3% annual price increase is below what was seen during the peak in 2022, and is similar to 3 years ago,” Statistics New Zealand consumer prices senior manager Nicola Growden said.

However, the New Zealand dollar rose to $0.6061 after the non-tradeable component came in higher than expected. Annual non-tradeable inflation is now at 5.4%, down from 5.8% in the first quarter.

Rates have been on hold as the central bank waits for higher rates to work through the economy and pull inflation down.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held its cash rate at 5.5% for the eighth consecutive meeting. However, it noted that monetary policy had significantly reduced inflation and it expected it would return to the target band of 1% to 3% by the second half of 2024.

The main drivers of annual inflation in the second quarter were housing and household utilities, due to rising prices for rent, construction of new houses and local government taxes, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)