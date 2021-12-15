Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New Zealand Q3 economic growth slammed by Delta lockdowns

12/15/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Construction workers unload equipment at a building site for a residential apartment block in central Wellington, New Zealand

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.7% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the second largest decline on record, as the economy was hit by an outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19, official data showed on Thursday.

The figure was not as bad as expected by economists polled by Reuters, who had forecast production-based growth would shrink 4.5% for the quarter, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand had pencilled in a drop of 7.0%.

The fall follows a 2.4% rise in the June quarter.

Annual GDP fell 0.3%, also better than a Reuters poll forecast for a 1.6% drop, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement.

The New Zealand dollar was largely unmoved by the announcement, maintaining earlier gains that took it to $0.6780.

New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, was in lockdown for most of the third quarter after it became the epicentre of a Delta outbreak, forcing businesses and other activities to stay shut for about 100 days.

Retail, manufacturing, construction, and recreational activities were the most affected by lockdown measures, the statistics department said.

New Zealand's economy has rebounded strongly from last year's recession, due to its success in eliminating the coronavirus for a long period. The country was virus-free for months until the Delta outbreak in Auckland in August.

Concerns of an overheated economy prompted the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to raise interest rates twice in recent months.

"With (COVID) restrictions gradually easing over Q3 and Q4 we think activity will rebound in Q4," Ben Udy, economist at Capital Economics said in a note.

"Given that the fall in activity in Q3 was well below the RBNZ's expectations, today's data will only add fuel to market expectations of further interest rate hikes," he added.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.23% 1.05713 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.42% 1.95599 Delayed Quote.2.91%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) -0.38% 1.66504 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.69% 0.67806 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pEx-Wall Street quantitative analyst pleads guilty to U.S. insider trading charge
RE
05:55pFrom schools to sports, a new wave of COVID-19 disrupts U.S. life
RE
05:53pBiden nominates JFK's daughter Caroline Kennedy to be ambassador to Australia
RE
05:52pForeign holdings of Treasuries hit record high in October -data
RE
05:51pNew Zealand Q3 economic growth slammed by Delta lockdowns
RE
05:46pFED'S POWELL : No call yet on when balance sheet would shrink
RE
05:45pForeign holdings of Treasuries hit record high in October -data
RE
05:45pFed signals three rate hikes in the cards in 2022 as inflation fight begins
RE
05:39pWall Street rallies on Fed decision
RE
05:39pSoccer-Ayew strikes as Palace hold Southampton to 2-2 draw
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals three rate hikes in the cards in 2022 as inflation fight be..
2The latest from London: Nervousness rises ahead of BoE meeting
3U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
4BioStock: Abliva on the IND-approval from FDA
5Analyst recommendations: Costco Wholesale, Domino's Pizza, Ingersoll Ra..

HOT NEWS