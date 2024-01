WELLINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence in the fourth quarter improved significantly but remains slightly pessimistic, a private think tank said on Tuesday.

A net 2% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 52% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's quarterly survey of business opinion showed. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)