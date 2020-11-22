Log in
Economy & Forex

New Zealand Retail Sales Recover From Lockdown Slump

11/22/2020 | 05:14pm EST
Dow Jones
WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand retail sales soared in the third quarter following a pandemic induced slump in April and May.

The value of retail sales rose a record 28.2% in the July-September quarter from the previous quarter when adjusted for seasonal factors, Statistics New Zealand said Monday.

Retail sales volumes rose 28%.

Sales had slumped in the second quarter during a strict lockdown to halt spread of the coronavirus.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-20 1713ET

11/22/2020 | 05:14pm EST
Dow Jones
