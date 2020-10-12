New Zealand Sept House Prices Boosted by Low Mortgage Rates

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand house prices and sales volumes rose in September as record-low mortgage rates continued to boost demand despite an uncertain economic outlook stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand on Tuesday said its house price index jumped 11.1% from a year earlier in September.

The median sale price of 685,000 New Zealand dollars ($457,000) was up 14.7% from a year earlier and 1.5% higher than August.

The number of residential properties sold in September was the highest in 42 months, the institute said.

