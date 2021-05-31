Log in
New Zealand Superannuation Fund : Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation makes new appointment to Leadership Team

05/31/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
The Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, the Crown entitythat manages the $57b NZ Super Fund, has today announced the appointment of George Crosby as General Manager - Portfolio Completion.

As General Manager Portfolio Completion Mr Crosby will oversee the implementation of the NZ Super Fund's Reference Portfolio, currency overlay, rebalancingand liquidity management along with a number of internal investment mandates with a credit and arbitrage focus.

Currently Head of Portfolio Investments, Mr Crosby has been with the Guardians since 2008, where he has been instrumental in the establishment of the Portfolio Investments team, a major source of active returnsfor the Fund.

In 2016, Mr Crosby was named one of Chief Investment Officer magazine's 'Forty Under Forty' up and coming global investors. Prior to joining the Guardians he traded various derivatives books at Westpac, BNP Paribas and Toronto Dominion Bank in Wellington and London. He has a LLB/Com from the University of Canterbury.

Mr Crosby replaces Mark Fennell, who was appointed to the new role of General Manager Risk earlier this year. They will both take up their new roles on 5 July.

Guardians CEO Matt Whineray said it was a pleasure to be able to make an internal appointment to one of the key investment and staff leadership roles at the Guardians. 'Mr Crosby is a world class investment professional who is widely respected in the industry globally. We count ourselves very fortunate to have him on our team.'

The Guardians will commence a recruitment process shortly for the role of Head of Portfolio Investments.

ENDS

New Zealand Superannuation Fund published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


HOT NEWS